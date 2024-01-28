A coastal North Yorkshire bus route has been revealed as one of the UK’s most scenic journeys to enjoy.
The Arriva X93/X94 bus from Scarborough to Whitby offering a “great view down the River Esk” has been featured in 10 of the “UK’s most scenic bus routes” as recommended by The Guardian.
The publisher commented: “In the gloom caused by the loss of many rural bus services and Rishi Sunak’s shameful rollback of environmental pledges, there has been one gleam of (green) light.
“The bus fare cap, now set at £2.50 across England, will run until 30 November 2024.
“The cap doesn’t apply to buses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but there are still some reasonable fares, so here are 10 great sightseeing routes across the UK.”
Why is this Scarborough to Whitby bus route one of the UK’s most scenic journeys?
The Guardian explained: “Rolling through the North York Moors, these buses pass bracken-carpeted woods and bronze age burial mounds.
“They leave Scarborough station every 30 minutes and take an hour to reach Whitby, offering views across moorland to the wild North Sea.
"They stop at Robin Hood’s Bay, with its steep winding lanes and Cove cafe for tea and handmade cake.”
It adds: “Towards the end of the bus ride, there’s a great view down the River Esk to Whitby harbour.
“Dramatic Whitby Abbey, full of celebrated myths and histories from Abbess Hild to Dracula, is offering 20% off entry for visitors arriving by bus, bike or train.
“Tudor Bagdale Hall, with tiled fireplaces and four-poster beds, is two minutes’ walk from Whitby bus station and has a midweek two-nights-for-one offer most weeks until March 2024.”
10 of the UK’s most scenic bus routes
- Bus 555 from Kendal to Keswick
- Busway A from Cambridge to St Ives, Cambridgeshire
- Bus 37 from Aviemore to Grantown-on-Spey
- Bus 402 from Coleraine to Ballycastle
- X93/X94 from Scarborough to Whitby
- CH1 from Cromer to Wells-next-the-Sea
- Bus 5 from Bangor to Llandudno, Conwy
- Bus X18 from Newcastle to Berwick-upon-Tweed
- Bus 218 from Sheffield to Bakewell
- Land’s End Coaster
You can find more about each of the UK’s most scenic bus routes offering plenty of sightseeing opportunities on The Guardian website.
