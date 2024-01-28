The Arriva X93/X94 bus from Scarborough to Whitby offering a “great view down the River Esk” has been featured in 10 of the “UK’s most scenic bus routes” as recommended by The Guardian.

The publisher commented: “In the gloom caused by the loss of many rural bus services and Rishi Sunak’s shameful rollback of environmental pledges, there has been one gleam of (green) light.

“The bus fare cap, now set at £2.50 across England, will run until 30 November 2024.

“The cap doesn’t apply to buses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but there are still some reasonable fares, so here are 10 great sightseeing routes across the UK.”

Why is this Scarborough to Whitby bus route one of the UK’s most scenic journeys?





The Guardian explained: “Rolling through the North York Moors, these buses pass bracken-carpeted woods and bronze age burial mounds.

“They leave Scarborough station every 30 minutes and take an hour to reach Whitby, offering views across moorland to the wild North Sea.

"They stop at Robin Hood’s Bay, with its steep winding lanes and Cove cafe for tea and handmade cake.”

It adds: “Towards the end of the bus ride, there’s a great view down the River Esk to Whitby harbour.

Would you consider this North Yorkshire bus route to Whitby for your next travel adventure? (Image: Getty)

“Dramatic Whitby Abbey, full of celebrated myths and histories from Abbess Hild to Dracula, is offering 20% off entry for visitors arriving by bus, bike or train.

“Tudor Bagdale Hall, with tiled fireplaces and four-poster beds, is two minutes’ walk from Whitby bus station and has a midweek two-nights-for-one offer most weeks until March 2024.”

10 of the UK’s most scenic bus routes

Bus 555 from Kendal to Keswick

Busway A from Cambridge to St Ives, Cambridgeshire

Bus 37 from Aviemore to Grantown-on-Spey

Bus 402 from Coleraine to Ballycastle

X93/X94 from Scarborough to Whitby

CH1 from Cromer to Wells-next-the-Sea

Bus 5 from Bangor to Llandudno, Conwy

Bus X18 from Newcastle to Berwick-upon-Tweed

Bus 218 from Sheffield to Bakewell

Land’s End Coaster

You can find more about each of the UK’s most scenic bus routes offering plenty of sightseeing opportunities on The Guardian website.