North Yorkshire Police say two suspected burglars have been arrested after police officers raced to a crime in progress at just after 4pm on Wednesday (January 24).

"We received a call from a vigilant resident reporting two men acting suspiciously around an abandoned building in the Malton area.

"The caller provided crucial information, including details of a van parked nearby, and officers headed to the scene immediately.

"Within ten minutes of the call, police officers had stopped the van as it drove away towards Malton. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted theft.

"The property was checked, and it was found that a door had been forced open, kitchen equipment removed, and lead flashing piled up outside."

The two men, both from the Wigan area, have been released on bail, with conditions not to re-enter North Yorkshire, while police enquiries continue.