York Christmas Market has won the ‘Best Large Speciality Market’ category at the Great British Market Awards, organised by The National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), sharing the award alongside Stratford upon Avon.

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York, said: “We are extremely proud and privileged to have won the Best Large Speciality Market in the UK.

"We could not have achieved this accolade without the support of our partners, local businesses and the City of York Council.

"A huge thank you to the wide array of local traders and local businesses that get involved and support the Christmas Market and Christmas festivities year on year.

"Lots of work was done this year ensuring past feedback was taken into consideration, a great example of this is the new layout which we received lots of positive feedback from those attending and trading.”

"The Christmas Market really showcases York at it’s very best and is a brilliant example of how both residents and visitors support Yorkshire based businesses and encourages repeat visitors throughout the year. York really is the most Festive Place in the UK."