City Cruises has had to withdraw its sightseeing cruises after heavy rainfall during Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn.

A spokesperson for the firm said it usually welcomes over 2,800 passengers across the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the current river conditions have compelled us to make this difficult decision and as you’d expect the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” they said.

Boats at City Cruises boat yard on the Ouse as the firm cancels its services this weekend due to high river levels (Image: City Cruises)

City Cruises is offering discounted rates to people with a YO after this weekend when services are back running.

Residents can contact the firm to receive two codes for a complimentary sightseeing cruise which must be redeemed online with a sailing date on/before February 9.

"We understand the frustration that flooding can cause to visitors, but as the small section of the city navigates through these challenges, we remain dedicated to supporting the riverside economy and providing a great service to our guests,” they said.

For further information or for residents with YO postcodes to claim two complimentary codes on a first-come, first-served basis, email City Cruises at: infoyork@citycruises.com

Flooding in King's Staith today (Image: Dylan Connell)

This morning the Ouse peaked at 4.20m at the Viking Recorder – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

The river has started to fall but the Environment Agency expects it to stay high and rise again slowly from 1pm tomorrow.

Flood warnings are in place for riverside areas in York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge, Naburn Lock, Acaster Malbis, Skeldergate and Tower Street.