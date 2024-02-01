In partnership with
Made Smarter digital tech support revolutionises York and North Yorkshire’s small manufacturing businesses. Firms in York and North Yorkshire are reaping the benefits of grants totalling more than £180,000 as part of a government programme to modernise and digitise manufacturing in the UK.
Robots, ERP systems, Automation, data, and other hi-tech systems are some of the investments made by small manufacturing firms in the region with individual grants of up to £20,000 match funded since March thanks to successful applications made to the YNY Made Smarter programme. The National Made Smarter programme runs until March 2025 and helps with:
- Impartial advice from a team of digital specialists
- Creation of a digital roadmap
- Access to a digital native to help with technology strategy or implementation
- Enhancing digital skills with a dedicated learning hub as well as Leadership digital transformation programmes
- Grant funding
Mike Pennington - Business Relationship Manager at York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, connects local businesses into the scheme, which aims to boost manufacturing growth through industrial digital transformation.
Mike said: “We’re helping local firms serve global markets with some very interesting projects. I’m really pleased that in these testing times we’re making a real difference within our region to the manufacturing, food and drink sectors.”
He added: “Made Smarter will provide many businesses in York and North Yorkshire with a great opportunity for growth. I would encourage all manufacturing, engineering and food producing businesses to take a close look at the Made Smarter offer. It opens doors to free, specialist expertise and potentially impactful funding to really help businesses achieve their goals.”
Interested businesses can email: mike.pennington@ynygrowthhub.com. Or simply register @ www.madesmarter.uk
Amongst the companies receiving grants or support are HMI Elements, Castle Group, Harrogate brewery, Choc Affair, DJ Assembly, Hunprenco, DH wright Joinery, Roost Coffee, Hambleton brewery and Tadweld engineering.
