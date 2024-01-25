Areas near the River Ouse in the city centre – including King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith, Tower Gardens and Dame Judi Dench Walk – are underwater after heavy rain during the storm.

This morning the Ouse peaked at 4.20m at the Viking Recorder – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

Flooding in King's Staith this afternoon (Image: Dylan Connell)

The river has started to fall but the Environment Agency expects it to stay high and rise again slowly from 1pm tomorrow.

Flood warnings are in place for riverside areas in York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge, Naburn Lock, Acaster Malbis, Skeldergate and Tower Street.

St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park remain closed.

The Perky Peacock next to Lendal Bridge flooded this afternoon (Image: Dylan Connell)

Flooding is also possible on the Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and the Upper River Ouse, the Environment Agency warned.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said it is monitoring the situation and urged people to avoid flood water.

“Plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded,” they said.

River levels force firm to cancel events during Residents' Festival

The high river levels have forced City Cruises to cancel its popular sightseeing cruises at this weekend’s York Residents' Festival.

A spokesperson for the firm said it would typically welcome over 2,800 passengers over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the current river conditions have compelled us to make this difficult decision and as you’d expect the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” they said.

Boats at City Cruises boat yard on the Ouse as the firm cancels its services this weekend due to flooding (Image: City Cruises)

"We understand the frustration that flooding can cause to visitors, but as the small section of the city navigates through these challenges, we remain dedicated to supporting the riverside economy and providing a great service to our guests.”

Mark Garratt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said teams have been deployed to deal with the flooding.

He urged people to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water.

Mr Garratt added just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

Shambles reopens after strong winds blow tiles from roofs

Meanwhile, Shambles has reopened after strong winds blew tiles off roofs in the historic street yesterday and forced it to close.

A section in the middle of the street was closed this morning while workers made the roofs safe.

Shambles closed this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said the council closed Shambles to keep the public safe.

“We were advised that there was a risk of further tiles falling given the high winds, so the decision to close the road was taken to protect the public from immediate danger,” he said.