Police are trying to trace the next of kin of a North Yorkshire man who sadly died.
Carl Greenwood, 67, lived in Harrogate and passed away earlier this month.
Officers say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may be related to Mr Greenwood to get in touch. To do so, call coroner's officer Sue Gregson on: 01609 643168.
