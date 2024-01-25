The food experts said the list of the top restaurants in the UK “forms the backbone of what we represent as a brand.”

SquareMeal commented: “It’s a chance for us to shout about the best-of-the-best in both emerging and established culinary roles and allows us to celebrate the incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to give their diners top-class experiences.

“We say it every year, but this year truly must have presented the highest calibre of restaurants yet.

“Whittling down the UK’s burgeoning dining scene into just 100 top spots was an excruciating job that took months of planning and deliberation by both our team, and you, our readers.

“Despite incredibly tough economic circumstances, our homegrown hospitality professionals have overcome it all and managed to deliver top-class experiences for diners, with flair, ingenuity and individuality.”

They added: “Each of the top 100 results are a unique combination of our own in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes.

“It’s this dual approach that makes our list incomparable, representing not only our professional opinion but thousands of real-life experiences that help to reinforce and bolster our final decisions.”

You can see the UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024 list here.

5 North Yorkshire restaurants named in UK’s Top 100

Roots York – ranked in 12th place

Location: 68 Marygate, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 7BH

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 718 reviews

One person said: “Absolutely fantastic service alongside beautiful food. Would highly recommend this restaurant. Great to hear produce is locally sourced and often made in house.”

The Abbey Inn Byland – ranked in 56th place

Location: Byland, York, North Yorkshire, YO61 4BD

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 out of 81 reviews

A recent visitor wrote: “Excellent bar snacks - very tasty high quality homemade food - sat right by the fire very cosy on a cold day Great service from Hannah and Rob And an excellent Flat White!”

Skosh – ranked in 88th place

Location: 98 Micklegate, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 6JX

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 1,534 reviews

Recommended reading:

This customer posted: “Not sure how or why it took us so long to eat here, but it won’t be long until we do it again.

"Amazing food, super atmosphere and attentive but extremely professional service made the whole experience one to savour. Thank you!”

Further afield across North Yorkshire, Myse in Hovingham was listed in 5th place and The Angel at Hetton in the Yorkshire Dales was listed in 19th place.