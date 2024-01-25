The theft happened at 1.50pm on Saturday, December 16, at Boyes in Scarborough.

Officers believe the woman in the image will be able to help the investigation.

They urge anyone who recognises her to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230238693 when passing on information.