The night "Swiftogeddon" first started in August of 2019, and has since been lauded by critics - and Taylor Swift herself.

Coming to York Barbican on Friday, March 22, the night of non-stop Taylor Swift is set to be a fan favourite.

READ NEXT:

In its short, four year life-span, the event has already received flowing praise from The Guardian, the Irish Times, and Taylor Swift.

Organiser, Dave Fawbert said: "This is a unique night in the calendar of York club nights.

"Nowhere else can you hear wall to wall Swifty bangers, become best pals with strangers and greet every song like it’s the greatest song every written."

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from York Barbican's website, or via the link here.