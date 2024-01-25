Police have released a video of a smash and grab at the York Gin store in the city centre where three bottles were stolen – but they contained just water.
The incident happened at 11pm on Tuesday (January 23) at the shop in Pavement.
A sign in the window stating the bottles contained just water failed to deter the man, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The video shows a man reaching through the smashed window and snatching a display bottle.
No-one was hurt during the incident.
Officers urge anyone who recognises the man in the video to get in touch.
Anyone with information should email harl.pattison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Harl Pattison.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Job 12240014097.
The day before the incident, York Gin Retail Manager Jenny O’Hara created a new ‘We Love York’ window display.
“We certainly don’t love what’s happened,” she said.
“The upset and inconvenience caused by this act of stupidity is amazing. We do make it clear that none of our display bottles in either of our shops contains gin. So the person responsible for this has got away with three bottles of water.”
“We’ve had excellent support from our partners, York’s Eboracum Security who increased their overnight patrols. And the police have been brilliant and secured the windows immediately,” she added.
