When the Roman Ninth Legion arrived in AD71 and sank stakes into cloggy earth between the Ouse and Foss, their wooden military fort established York’s first boundary.

It set in motion for centuries arguments as to where the city ended, and who were welcome within – safe in the sanctuary of the city and its defended walls – and who should live in the margins beyond.

One of the charms of looking through York’s historic maps is seeing how compact the city was.

As late as the eighteenth century, York barely burst beyond its medieval city walls.

Even in the 1820s, Romantic types would journey a mile from the city to clamber up Severus Hill (near where Holgate Windmill is) to be able to take in the whole city as an entity in in one gaze: to paint it within a canvas.

The message from York’s history is that boundaries are funny old things. What was once a definitive, inflexible, and fiercely defended boundary, with time is often replaced, forgotten, and becomes irrelevant other than as heritage.

A ‘key diagram’ from the draft York local plan, showing green belt and key development sites (Image: City of York Council)

Changes to York’s modern urban boundary largely come in incremental steps.

Draft Local Development Plans are put forward about every 15 years. They establish where the city’s urban boundaries are and where new development is allowed.

A central aspect of these plans is our green belt. ‘Green belt’ is an emotive term for many, delivering wellbeing benefits or limiting housing opportunities depending on whom you ask (and often which generation).

It doesn’t necessarily mean ‘greenfield’, nor does it mean remarkable historic landscapes of picturesque barns and hedgerows. The York Green Belt is classified as having a ‘neglected’ landscape character. Still, 30 per cent of the land is considered as the ‘best and most versatile’ agricultural land, compared to national average of 17 per cent; we won’t starve, at least!

Pressure for development on the green belt is a hot political topic at local and national levels.

In June 2023, York’s newly elected Executive Member for Housing warned there may be a need to build on York’s green belt land avoid tower blocks in York city centre. Government advisors have recently said that green belt ‘of low or no agricultural or amenity quality’ should not be protected for ever from development. Times might be a-changing.

Two current planning applications are set to test planning grounds for restricting development on York’s green belt.

Footwear retailer, Pavers, is a recent York success story as an employer of 300 people at its warehouse near Upper Poppleton. It’s a victim of its own success. Swift growth in recent years – and significantly so since the 2018 York Local Plan was submitted - finds Pavers at capacity on its site. And yet, it is unable to physically extend its warehouse by 120,000 square feet, and create 208 jobs, without encroaching into part of a field in the green belt.

There’s ‘very special circumstances’ set out by national and local planning policy for development on the green belt, but it sets the bar for justification very high.

With the draft York Local Plan seemingly ready to be approved, and the next one not anticipated until 2033, how will Pavers remain commercially viable on the present site if it cannot expand? With the primary aim of York’s green belt ‘to preserve and enhance the special character and setting of York and its villages’, how much should economic and employment vitality be considered in such a decision?

On the outer York boundary, near Upper Poppleton, there’s also a planning application for 56 hectares for solar farming that could generate 32MW.

There has been local opposition to the proposal. It is technically a built structure, albeit low lying and reversible.

Given that York declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and a Net-Zero Carbon City ambition by 2030, should the city be encouraging this type of green, clean energy? And if not here, where else could it go within the city’s boundary that isn’t green belt? The solar farm would be on agricultural land: but isn’t solar farming a modern, valid take on traditional farming?

The Pavers and Poppleton solar farm applications present interesting questions about how we value and choose to maintain our green belt boundary.

Green belts were created shortly after the Second World War to stop urban sprawl and to make sure neighbouring, historic urban centres did not merge – just as York had subsumed Acomb, Heworth, Fulford, Holgate etc.

Green energy provision or the consideration of expanding businesses were not considered a need when the concept was created. Is it time for a rethink?

Dr Duncan Marks is the Civic Society Manager at York Civic Trust