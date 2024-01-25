North Yorkshire Police say a 10-year-old boy was attacked in Almond Grove New Earswick at 4.15pm on January 19.

The incident involved a boy being assaulted by a boy of a similar age.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the offender, and any CCTV of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email dylan.wright@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 676 Dylan Wright. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011335.