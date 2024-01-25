FLOODING has forced a road closure in North Yorkshire.
The B1222 Cawood Road between Escrick and Cawood south of York is impassable due to flooding from the A64 to Escrick Road due to floodwater.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possibel.
Read next:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article