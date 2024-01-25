Members of Aslef at 17 rail companies will launch a rolling programme of walkouts from Tuesday, January 30, to Monday, February 5.

The drivers will also ban working overtime for nine days from January 29 which may lead to short-notice cancellations.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel as there will be changes to services across large parts of the network, with some train operators not running any services on strike days.

How the strikes will affect operators

On Wednesday, January 31, drivers will walkout at Northern, which runs trains between York and Leeds, and TransPennine Express, whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough.

Northern and TransPennine Express said they will run no services on the day and urged passengers to avoid travelling.

York railway station as passengers face further strike action (Image: Dylan Connell)

On Friday, February 2, drivers will walk out at York-based LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line.

LNER said it will be running a reduced timetable on the day and warned passengers to check their routes before setting off as disruption is likely.

On Monday, February 5, drivers will walk out at Cross Country, whose services run from York to cities including Birmingham and Bristol.

Cross Country said it will not run any trains on the day and urged passengers to avoid travelling.

Aslef must recognise the 'financial challenge facing rail', says Rail Delivery Group

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group warned the strikes will cause disruption for customers and said Aslef’s leadership “need to to recognise the financial challenge facing rail”.

“Drivers have been made an offer which would take base salaries to nearly £65,000 for a four-day week before overtime – that is well above the national average and significantly more than many of our customers, who have no option to work from home, are paid,” they said.

“Instead of staging more damaging industrial action, we call on the Aslef leadership to work with us to resolve this dispute and deliver a fair deal which both rewards our people, and makes the changes needed to make services more reliable.”

Aslef members have not a 'single penny increase' to pay for half a decade, says union boss

But Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said the union’s members have not had a “single penny increase to their pay for half a decade” and urged the Government to come to the table with a “realistic offer”.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

“Train drivers didn’t even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when we worked throughout lockdown as key workers, risking our lives, to move goods around the country and to enable NHS and other workers to get to work,” he said.

“The Government and the train operators should come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways,” he added.