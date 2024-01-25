A high street brand will be opening in the former unit occupied by M&Co next month, as it looks set to move on three years after it was saved from collapse.
Popular fashion store Peacocks will move into 6 Fishergate, Ripon on February 28 after M&Co announced widespread UK closures, including in Ripon, in February last year.
Peacocks is looking for staff at the new store - which will move next to Costa and down the same street as Boots and Specsavers.
This new store announcement comes almost three years after Peacocks was saved from collapse - with around 2,000 jobs saved nationally.
At the time of the proposed collapse, Peacocks had 400 stores, but with issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it struggled and has closed several of its shops already.
As for M&Co, the brand announced the closure of all its 170 stores after it went into administration for a second time at the end of 2022.
