Popular fashion store Peacocks will move into 6 Fishergate, Ripon on February 28 after M&Co announced widespread UK closures, including in Ripon, in February last year.

Peacocks is looking for staff at the new store - which will move next to Costa and down the same street as Boots and Specsavers.

This new store announcement comes almost three years after Peacocks was saved from collapse - with around 2,000 jobs saved nationally.

At the time of the proposed collapse, Peacocks had 400 stores, but with issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it struggled and has closed several of its shops already.

As for M&Co, the brand announced the closure of all its 170 stores after it went into administration for a second time at the end of 2022.