Last night (January 24) the Archbishop of York, hosted the event at at Bishopthorpe Palace in partnership with the York-based grassroots campaign organisation, Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), around 60 leaders attended.

The summit included representatives from the Church of England, York Mosque and Islamic Centre, the York Liberal Jewish Community, York Travellers’ Trust and Refugee Action York.

David Tovey Arts and Homeless International with Haddy Njie Chair of Inclusive Equal Rights and Justin Thyme (Image: Tom Jackson/Jackson Media)

In July 2023, the City of York Council’s executive approved a city-wide five-year anti-racism and inclusion strategy, developed by IERUK. The ambition is for York to be the first anti-racism city in the north.

Haddy Njie, chair of Inclusive Equal Rights UK, was instrumental in raising the issue of racism in York, after experiencing racism in the city. She put forward the motion to make York the north’s first anti-racist city, following similar initiatives in Oxford, Brighton, and Derby.

In a speech where she fought back tears Haddy said the group have received threats.

"Through the work we do we are fearful for our lives - we receive threats and abuse. I have had emails saying 'put her on a boat and give me a gun'," he said.

Haddy Njie with Cllr Claire Douglas - Leader of City of York Council (Image: Tom Jackson/Jackson Media)

Haddy Njie said: “We want to use York as a template to inspire other towns and cities across the UK.

"This summit is an important next step in our ambition to make York an anti-racist and inclusive city.

"Despite a wave of support for our strategy last year, we also saw threatening and racist responses, which highlights how urgent constructive dialogue and engagement is to ensure we make a lasting stand and promote inclusivity.

"All who attended the summit left with actionable solutions. Only by working together, can we make a lasting difference.”

Bishopthorpe Palace where the event was held (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Police data shows instances of recorded racial hate crimes in York and North Yorkshire York saw a 239 per cent increase in race-related recorded hate crime since 2012, rising from 152 to 515 in 2020. Across the UK, in December, police recorded a record rise in religious hate crimes after the Israel-Gaza war".

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, who co-hosted the event and chaired a Q&A session described, said: “The Anti-Racism summit at Bishopthorpe Palace stands as a testament to our commitment to justice and equality. It is a collective call to action, reminding us that the eradication of racism and hate in our society is not just a goal, but a moral imperative, essential for the flourishing of all humanity."

The Archbishop of York with the team from Inclusive Equal Rights (Image: Tom Jackson/Jackson Media)

Also attending the summit were leaders of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Carl Les OBE, and the City of York Council, Cllr Clare Douglas, as well as the Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, and the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Chris Cullwick.

Mrs Ropner said: "I'm sure the King would be happy that this event is happening, and being the person he is, he would hope for it across the county and I would like to see this across the whole of North Yorkshire."

Figures from the education sector attended from York St John University, Askham Bryan College, and University of York, as well as representatives from North Yorkshire Police. Business leaders from York BID and the CEO of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Paul Kissack, also took part.

The summit coincided with the UN Education and Peace Day, and aimed to foster dialogue, understanding, and cooperation to help combat the pressing issues of racism and hate.

At the event, IERUK introduced the Anti-Racism Strategic Task Force leading the implementation of the anti-racism and inclusion strategy for the City of York.

The strategy includes 12 action points for policing reform, including reviewing Stop and Search policies, and establishing unconscious bias training. It also focuses on healthcare, housing, and social welfare, to help make access to infrastructure and opportunities in York more equitable.

Catherine Clarke Assistant Chief Constable, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Johanna Ropner and Fran Naughton, Temporary Detective Chief Super indent, (Commander of York) (Image: Tom Jackson/Jackson Media)

North Yorkshire Police has signed the pledge and Superintendent Fran Naughton from North Yorkshire Police said: “I am proud to sign this pledge on behalf of North Yorkshire Police.

"We all have an important role to play to ensure that racism has no place in society.

“The signing of this pledge will strengthen our relationship with partners and local communities and ensure that we are working to root out racism in all forms."