Currently, six warnings are in place for the Ouse, including Skeldergate, St George's Field, Queen's Staith, Acaster Malbis and Naburn lock.

Levels at the Viking recorder have hit 4.22m above the normal range, which according to projections by the environment agency is the forecasted peak.

Levels have thought to have peaked at the Foss Barrier in York reaching 9.05 metres above normal range as of 8am this morning (January 25), the highest ever was 10.2 metres in 2000.

River levels are expected to continue to affect St George's Field car park, and Rowntree's Park. Both Shambles and Dean's Park have also been closed due to the weather.

According to the Met Office, the high winds and rain are expected to ease for the rest of the week. With some short showers possible in York at points today (Thursday).