As The Press reported, Shambles closed at about 10am yesterday as strong winds battered the city.

At 9am today the street remained closed from the junction with Little Shambles to the Nutcracker Christmas Shop.

Part of Shambles closed this morning after heavy gusts during Storm Jocelyn blew tiles off roofs (Image: Dylan Connell)

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said contractors were on the scene and aimed to get the road open “as soon as possible”.

“We were advised that there was a risk of further tiles falling given the high winds, so the decision to close the road was taken to protect the public from immediate danger,” he said.

Workers were on the scene this morning checking the roofs of buildings in the middle of Shambles which date back to the 14th century.

A yellow warning for wind was stood down by the Met Office yesterday at 3pm.

Workers checking roofs in Shambles this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

Forecasters expect winds to ease today.

Mr Gilchrist said any storm damage in York can be reported online via: https://www.york.gov.uk/ReportProblems