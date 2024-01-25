Part of York’s most famous street remains closed this morning (Thursday, January 25) after heavy gusts during Storm Jocelyn blew tiles off roofs.
As The Press reported, Shambles closed at about 10am yesterday as strong winds battered the city.
At 9am today the street remained closed from the junction with Little Shambles to the Nutcracker Christmas Shop.
James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said contractors were on the scene and aimed to get the road open “as soon as possible”.
“We were advised that there was a risk of further tiles falling given the high winds, so the decision to close the road was taken to protect the public from immediate danger,” he said.
Workers were on the scene this morning checking the roofs of buildings in the middle of Shambles which date back to the 14th century.
A yellow warning for wind was stood down by the Met Office yesterday at 3pm.
Forecasters expect winds to ease today.
Mr Gilchrist said any storm damage in York can be reported online via: https://www.york.gov.uk/ReportProblems
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here