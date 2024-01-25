There are 13 flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning (January 25).

River levels at York Viking Recorder are at 4.14m above normal levels as of 5.30am and expected to continue to rise until about 9am. This compares with 4.39m on January 3 this year.

The highest recorded level at this point on the Ouse was 5.40 metres in November 2000.

Warnings are still in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock in addition to Acaster Malbis and riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by road flooding.

Flooding continues to affect locations near Ouse in the city, particularly around properties and land from Scarborough Bridge to Millennium Bridge and King's Staith. Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

The Met Office expects winds to ease today in York.

Forecasters say the day will bring light rain changing to clouds by lunchtime.

In York Rowntree and Dean's Park are closed due to the weather.

St George's Field car park was also closed on Monday.

In Tadcaster, Tadcaster Bridge is closed with Commercial Street shut due to flooding from Wharfe Bank Mews to Crab Garth with delays to bus services.