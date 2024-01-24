Police in Scarborough say that in at about 2.15 this morning (January 24), they received a report from the CCTV officers at North Yorkshire Council of a potential burglary underway in the town.

A force spokesman said: “Officers were quick to arrive at the scene at the top of Westborough, however the suspect had already left.

“Response team one began an area search as the investigation began. The owners of the premises were able to be contacted and arrived to assist us with reviewing the shop CCTV.

“By 2.59am, the team carrying out an area search had identified and arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.

“We have already had officers out this morning gathering CCTV, however, we are appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the town centre between 2am and 3am, who have dash cameras. If you were in the area of Westborough, between Albermarle Crescent/York Place and Falsgrave Road, we are asking that you could please get in touch.

“Also, we are asking that if anyone has any information which could assist with the investigation, to please get in touch.”

Please call 101 quoting reference number 12240014150.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.