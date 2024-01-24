Annie from Middlesbrough was last seen on Thursday, January 4, when she boarded a train at 2.09pm from James Cook Train Station in Middlesbrough arriving in Battersby in the Moors at 2.38pm.

She is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. When she was last seen Annie was carrying a black and green backpack.

Today (Wednesday, January 24) the Metropolitan Police has joined the search for Annie.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan said Annie has links to south east London.

“The focus of our search is still very much in the North Yorkshire and Cleveland areas where the last confirmed sightings of Annie were. We do not want people in these areas to stop looking out for Annie or not report any potential sightings of her,” she said.

“However, as Annie has not yet been located in these areas and we know she has links to south east London we wanted to extend our appeal to those in this area.

“Although the appeal to find Annie has been prominent in the North East of England and Yorkshire, if Annie has travelled to south east London she may not be fully aware of the coverage, which is why we are now asking for our appeal to be shared in this area.”

Police urge anyone who knows where Annie is to phone 999

DCI McEwan urged anyone who knows where Annie is to phone 999 “as a matter of urgency”.

“Annie if you are in London and are reading this appeal for the first time, please do get in touch and let us know you are safe,” she added.

DCI McEwan said Annie is “very familiar” with the outdoors and wild camping (when someone sleeps in a tent in the countryside not in a campsite or caravan park) but added the force is “very concerned for her safety”.

“If she is still outside, she is likely to be wet and muddy and in desperate need of supplies, especially after the recent adverse weather conditions across the country,” she said.

North Yorkshire Police published this additional message to Annie: “Annie we know from speaking to your family, you would not like the media attention, or your photograph being published.



“We needed to do this to help find you. Once we know you are ok, we will remove your image from our website and social media channels and will work with the media to do the same.”

As The Press reported, Annie’s family previously issued a message to her through North Yorkshire Police urging her to make contact.