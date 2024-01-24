A moped was damaged outside a North Yorkshire bar.
Police say the incident happened on January 6, at about 7.30am, outside Blue's Bar in Harrogate.
Now North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Damage was caused to a moped that was parked outside.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he might have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003458.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article