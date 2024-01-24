Police say the incident happened on January 6, at about 7.30am, outside Blue's Bar in Harrogate.

Now North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Damage was caused to a moped that was parked outside.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he might have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003458.