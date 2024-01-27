York Fashion Week (Part One) will run from May 2-6 and will once again bring together a community of talented creatives, fashionistas, stylists and volunteers passionate about flying the flag for fashion with a particular focus on grassroots and student design.

York Fashion Week (YFW) launched in 2018, and even with a two-year break due to Covid, the event has grown year on year.

It has been the first to host runway shows in iconic venues such as York Art Gallery and The Guildhall.

YFW has worked with brands such as Rolls-Royce Motorcars Leeds and Gary James McQueen, and has welcomed guests from as far as China to the events.

Since its growth, the event is proudly sponsored by NIMA, York Bid and MARK, with associate sponsors including Rae & Rae Opticians, House of Dandelions and Party Octopus.

A series of networking events will take place across the city in the run up to York Fashion Week 2024 Part One.

These events provide a platform for individuals to learn more about how they can get involved with YFW and for existing members to come together to forge plans for the runway shows.

To sign up to the newsletter for further information and to register your interest in attending the networking events then please visit www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk

To tie in with the announcement of dates for May, a new fashion collaboration has been revealed.

YFW is extending its official clothing range with the charity, Smart Works Leeds.

These include four t-shirts emblazoned with nods to life-affirming quotes from famous people including "Think for yourself. Aloud", by Coco Chanel and “I know who I am” by Michele Obama.

The t-shirts, which are available in navy and white, can also be ordered in both a casual or cinched fit, and can be ordered via the website with £5 from each purchase being donated to Smart Works Leeds, a dynamic, high profile and fast-growing charity that dresses and coaches unemployed women for success at their job interview.

Nicky Hayer, creative director at YFW, was head of creative on the range, said: “When I met the Smart Works Leeds team, I was blown away by their enthusiasm and the work that they deliver. They’re changing lives, and the way that they use fashion and style to empower felt very in line with the ethos of York Fashion Week. A collection of collaboration tees is a really beautiful way to celebrate them and is a great starting point to our working relationship. The quotes have been taken from speeches or interviews that left the audience feeling inspired, and that are all about making an impact, believing in yourself and achieving great things.”

The new collection complements the existing range of YFW branded merchandise including hoodies and T-shirts available in shades of black, white, cranberry, mustard, and sand and bottle green as well as a bestselling black tote bag.