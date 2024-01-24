Asad Ashraf, 64, spent one night in the London Clinic in March 2022 and compared it to the Ritz.

His stay cost £4,000 - covered by insurance - featured plush bedding, gourmet food and silver service.

The Princess of Wales is staying at the Marylebone Hospital following abdominal surgery.

Asad, a retiree, said the entire experience was "luxurious" and it is fit for royalty.

Kate Middleton's hospital is like 'the Ritz'





The dad-of-two from Hounslow, west London, said: "My stay was incredible.

"Even if you're only there for a day, they really treat you fantastically.

"You'd expect it because of their reputation.

"I had no complaints at all and I shouldn't imagine Kate would either - but then, she's probably used to staying in places like that!"

Asad spent one night in the hospital. (Image: SWNS)

Asad went to the hospital for a planned abdominal procedure as he wanted treatment from a specific specialist working there.

He was discharged the following day and saw his treatment as "an overall smooth experience".

Over his one-night stay, he saw people cater to his every need, sharing: "The room was well-kitted and air-conditioned with an extra fan. It had a big TV with all Sky channels.

"The furniture was posh, made from real birch, and mahogany, and it had leather chairs.

"The bathroom had high-quality toiletries and Egyptian cotton towels.

"The ceiling even had stars on like the night sky.

"I drank a pot of tea from a China cup and saucer with posh biscuits too."

The hospital room. (Image: SWNS)

In terms of food, Asad said he was offered salt and pepper squid, steamed ginger sea bass, wild mushroom risotto and truffle fries.

Asad said: "There was a concierge and food was available round the clock at a price for guests.

"I didn't want much food after my surgery, but if you're there for a long period of time like Kate, it would be very nice."

Asad added: "You can compare a stay at The London Clinic to The Ritz or another five-star hotel."

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Kate had undergone successful abdominal surgery.

She was expected to stay in the hospital for up to two weeks while she recovered.