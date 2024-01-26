A new production of Calendar Girls The Musical, written by the founder member of Take That and the screenwriter and songwriter comes to the Grand Opera House in Clifford Street, from February 6- 10.

In true community spirit and celebrating the storyline featuring a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute (WI), members of the local York and North Yorkshire region WI Federation will be present in the public areas at the venue during the week of the show, giving audience members the chance to enquire about the groups.

Members of the cast of Calendar Girls The Musical (Image: Jack Merriman)

Janice Whiteford, WI adviser for North Yorkshire East Federation, said: “There are lots of WI groups in the York and North Yorkshire East areas and we’d love to chat about the fun we have and encourage new people to join.”

Calendar Girls the Musical brings together a stunning cast of music, stage, and television stars.

Baring it all in 2024 are Laurie Brett (EastEnders) as Annie, Liz Carney (The Full Monty, The Mousetrap) as Marie Helen Pearson (Hollyoaks) as Celia, Samantha Seager (Coronation Street) as Chris, Maureen Nolan (The Nolans, Blood Brothers) as Ruth, Lyn Paul (The New Seekers, Blood Brothers) as Jessie and Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyle’s War) as Cora.

They are joined by Colin R Campbell as John, Andrew Tuton as Rod, alongside Jayne Ashley, Lucas August and Victoria Hay in the ensemble.

The tour is supporting Blood Cancer UK.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.atgtickets.com/shows/calendar-girls-the-musical/grand-opera-house-york/