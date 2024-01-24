A POPULAR park in York's city centre has been forced to close due to Storm Jocelyn.
Dean's Park, in the shadow of York Minster has closed its gates to the public today (January 24).
A sign at the gate said: "Due to adverse weather conditions, Dean's Park is closed."
It's believed that the high winds might bring down branches from some of the park's trees.
