Sophie Hudson, formerly of Harrogate’s Stray FM and York’s Minster FM, has launched “Between these walls”. Sophie, who now lives in Pocklington, says it’s a culmination of her love for the city and their businesses.

She said: “York is the first place that’s felt like home, the business owners here are all so welcoming, it’s a beautiful city.”

Following her days as a local radio journalist, Sophie became involved in the small business space, launching a marketing agency with her husband as well as sitting on the board of directors for York Professionals.

After working closely with businesses across York, Sophie became keen to spotlight them in a new podcast. She said: “It’s not a platform for promotion.

READ NEXT:

“We want to find the stories behind these businesses, the people that are doing something different in the city.”

Having already heard stories from Nestlé, York Chocolate Story and The Potions Cauldron, Sophie is looking ahead to new businesses and charities she could speak to.

She said: “There’s so many amazing charities doing things behind closed doors that I want to showcase.”

Another published episode includes Kit Monkman, the founder of a York based film and TV special effects company called Viridian FX.

He said: “As a passionate supporter of York and its UNESCO City of Media Arts designation, I’m delighted to have been asked to be featured on Between These Walls.

“Sophie’s podcast and the stories she’s unearthing reflect a hugely exciting moment in York’s development.”

Future episodes will be released every other week, with episodes already available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.