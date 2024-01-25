If approved by planners, the site at 12-14 Acomb Road would become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 11 people.

But neighbours are objecting to the scheme currently before city planners (ref: 24/00011/FUL) on a host of grounds, from extra noise and litter to how it might impact on resale value of their own home.

Kevin Warters, of Poppleton Road, York, said: "This is a residential area and a house of multiple occupancy may come with added problems - more noise, parking problems, waste from multiple occupancy, and these sort of properties landlords tend to fill with tenants who may be problematic. So I object."

Also objecting to the plan is Alice Thomas, who lives next door to the property in Acomb Road.

She said she worked from home all day and was concerned about the large increase in the amount of people living next door to her should the scheme be approved.

12-14 Acomb Road, in York, proposed site of 11-bed HMO. Photo from planning documents

In her objection letter to planners she writes: "I am an immediate neighbour, sharing a single wall. I currently have one person living next door, the configuration is such that their living space is next to our bedroom, as such we don't tend to be in the same space.

"Previously downstairs was let by a salon. I work from home (and am in all day) and could routinely hear voices and equipment though the wall.

"I am concerned that under the new plans, the adjacent rooms will be six bedrooms and a communal living space intended for at least 11 people.

This development will have a detrimental effect on my home, in terms of lived experience and probably the resale of my property (both value and difficulty finding a buyer)."

In a further objection letter, she adds: "I am concerned about the impact on refuse (landfill and recycling). This property has no access to the rear meaning everything must come in and out though the front.

---

READ MORE: Plans to turn former York GP surgery into HMO for 4 adults

---

"With 11 bedrooms, a huge amount of waste will be generated. With collections only on alternate weeks. I am concerned about the storage of waste at the front of the property.

"Would this space even be enough for two weeks' worth of rubbish from 11+ people, without overspilling?

"Customers from the corner shop regularly drop litter in recycling boxes if they are not brought in in a timely fashion. I am concerned the waste storage points at the front would encourage passersby to leave waste here also.

"There are foxes in the area which go though bins and spread waste if the bins are put out too early."

In a statement to planners, consultants South North Group on behalf of the applicant said the scheme would not change the building dramatically and would bring back to life an empty site.

Proposed layout of the 11-bed HMO at Acomb Road. Photo from planning documents

The statement concludes: "The existing building and its location makes it ideal for a HMO that will serve the needs of the area. It will be of benefit to the immediate and wider local area to bring the vacant building back to use both in terms of security, enhancing the appearance of the site and wider social economic improvements that the development will bring.

"It is considered that the impact of the proposed works would be very low, the development being beneficial to the area and would assist in the long-term retention and more effective utilisation of the existing building."

Further correspondence to planners reveals that there are few HMOs in the area. The council has guidelines restricting the amount of HMOs in a neighbourhood.

For more public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.