The Potting Shed in High Street, Northallerton, is to re-open at 6pm on Friday February 9 following a £300,000+ refurbishment.

A Grand Opening Party that evening promises live acoustic music followed by the resident DJ on the decks with a live saxophonist until the early hours, complete with stilt walkers, fire breathers and much more.

As always the Potting Shed will continue to offer cocktails, ale, cider and beer, a wood fired pizza oven and garden area complete with six unique external Sheds.

READ MORE:

Sam Stoddart, General Manager said “We’re extremely excited here at The Shed to show the people of Northallerton our brand new venue! We will be building on our fresh quality food, delicious cocktails and improving our quiz nights, live music offering and introducing some new fantastic events such as regular local band nights, themed events, special bingos and more.”

John Creighton, Managing Director said: “This is a very exciting time for the company following successful refurbishments in both Bingley and Beverley we’re delighted to be making this investment in Northallerton.”

He went on to say: “The people of Northallerton and the surrounding areas have supported us fantastically since we first opened our doors in 2017 and hopefully they will love the improvements we’re making here.”

The Northallerton re-opening follows a similar re-opening of the Potting Shed in Flemingate, Beverley, which has undergone a £350,000+ refurbishment.

It’s Grand Opening Party starts at 6pm, the week before on Friday February 2, with the same attractions as Northallerton.

The Potting Shed in Beverely also has the same offerings as Northallerton, with a rooftop terrace and Beverley’s biggest beer garden.

It’s General manager Jess Everett also promised to build on the bar’s food, drink and music offerings, adding her bar would be enhancing its popular quiz nights and famous Saturday live band night.

There would also be new events such as karaoke nights every Sunday, musical bingos, physic nights and much more, she said.

Similarly, John Creighton said the people of East Yorkshire have fully supported the Potting Shed since it opened in Beverley in 2016 and he hoped they loved the improvements.

John added: “This is a thrilling time for the company and the evolution of Potting Shed and Beverley will represent the company’s largest refurbishment so far.”

The Potting Shed was founded in 2015, opening in Bingley, West Yorkshire, initially, since then growing into a collection of 4 freehold pubs in Yorkshire: Northallerton, Beverley, Bingley and Guiseley.

It is noted for potting shed bric a brac on walls, live music, sports, plus food and drink, including Neopolitan style pizza baked in wood burning ovens, craft beer and cocktails. There is also a range of private function space.