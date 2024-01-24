One of York’s major Bars is closed to traffic this afternoon, following what The Press understands was a road traffic collision.
Walmgate just inside Walmgate Bar was sealed off by police tape and two rows of police vehicles at 3pm today.
Two First York buses – one an electric double-decker and the other a Park&Ride bus – were stationary within the area sealed off by the police tape, with their hazards lights flashing.
An ambulance was also parked nearby.
We will bring you more information when we have it.
