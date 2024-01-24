Walmgate just inside Walmgate Bar was sealed off by police tape and two rows of police vehicles at 3pm today.

Two First York buses – one an electric double-decker and the other a Park&Ride bus – were stationary within the area sealed off by the police tape, with their hazards lights flashing.

An ambulance was also parked nearby.

We will bring you more information when we have it.

Police vehicles and am ambulance at Walmgate Bar this afternoon (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Two buses parked this afternoon within the area of Walmgate sealed off by police tape (Image: Stephen Lewis)