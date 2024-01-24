Walmgate just inside Walmgate Bar was sealed off by police tape and two rows of police vehicles following the incident, at 2.20pm.

Two First York buses – one an electric double-decker and the other a Park & Ride bus – were stationary within the area sealed off by the police tape, with their hazard lights flashing.

An ambulance was also parked nearby.

Police have asked motorists and pedestrians to ‘avoid the area until further notice’.

