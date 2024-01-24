Drugs were found inside a car in York after police stopped it for having a broken headlight and an expired MOT.
The driver – a 23-year-old from Wetherby – tested positive for cannabis and was arrested during the stop last night (Tuesday, January 22) in Nunnery Lane, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Officers searched the car and found a quantity of drugs, including Class A and B substances.
“The driver was further arrested on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody,” the spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone who sees suspicious activity on the roads to report it.
