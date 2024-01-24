Following the incident at Rake Lane ford in Glaisdale last December, which left three people dead, members of the local parish council have expressed their condolences and called for improved signage.

At a meeting of Glaisdale Parish Council on Thursday, January 18, residents raised concerns over the number of 4×4 drivers “who disregard the existing signage even when conditions are adverse”.

READ MORE: North Yorkshire Police name Esk River drowning victims

According to draft minutes, residents said that “many drivers who attempt the crossing are not local and are unaware of the river conditions on either side of the ford.”

At the meeting, North Yorkshire Police’s PCSO Pete Lewis outlined the incident as well as potential solutions that have been put forward.

Proposed options included permanently closing the road to vehicles or installing lockable gates at both ends of the road.

Other suggestions proposed installing a metal barrier downstream of the ford or installing automatic barriers at each side of the approaches to the ford “which operate when flood level sensors are activated and temporarily closing the road”.

Whilst many of the proposals were described as “extremely unlikely” and expensive, it was agreed that no actions would be proposed or agreed until the coroner’s verdict on the deaths has been pronounced.

The incident on December 28 led to the deaths of Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins when a 4×4 vehicle was “swept away” as it tried to cross a river.

The draft minutes state that the “most positive outcome from the discussion has been the almost universal acknowledgement that much better signage is necessary at this location”.

It was also suggested at the parish council meeting that information should be given on the signs “as to how dangerous this ford is during flooding and that several lives have been lost when attempts are made to cross in flood conditions”.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways representative, Richard Marr, agreed about that “necessity”, according to the minutes.

The parish council concluded that any action “must wait until all investigations are complete and the coroner has issued a verdict on the deaths”.

The chairman expressed condolences to the “family and friends of the deceased and thanked the emergency services and local residents for their efforts during the incident”.