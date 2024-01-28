As The Press reported at the time, The Vices and its in-house restaurant Allium had its last day on September 30 last year - less than two years after it opened.

The building is now up for sale priced £1,850,000.

The three-suite ‘private house hotel opened in January 2022 in Alma Terrace, Fulford Road, an opening delayed by the pandemic.

Inside the property

In a planning document last year the owners said that although the hotel and restaurant were closing, the statement added the venue would "transition back into the founders’ private residence, where they will continue to welcome a select number of guests for occasional stays, preserving the intimate and personalised experience it has been known for, and being host for select private events”.

The top-class venue featured individually-designed suites, delivering luxury and intimacy. The restaurant also featured a wine library of more than 200 Italian wines and a cocktail bar.

The founders, Daniel Curro, who is a trained chef and sommelier from Milan, and Moreno Carbone, put the closure down to “a significant change in personal circumstances.”

Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbone (Image: Archant)

Allium soon gained a top reputation both locally and nationally, and in its first year of opening, it made the Michelin Guide.

The hotel itself was also listed in The Times Top 100 Best Places to Stay in Britain for 2023.

The former restaurant (Image: Pic supplied)

The building, called Alma House, is a former Victorian police station has been extensively renovated and inside boasts smart technology and convenience; Nu-heat underfloor heating and Cat6 cabling throughout, Loxone home automation system, MHRV ducting, a commercial grade hot water system, double-glazed timber sash windows with Resstende electric blinds and curtains, and electric Velux roof-lights.

Additionally, there is a detached 2 bedroom coach house at 1A, Carey Street, which can be purchased by separate negotiation.

One of the bathrooms (Image: Supplied)