M&S York has introduced its ‘Refilled’ scheme on its own-brand cleaning and laundry products at its city centre store in Parliament Street.

The new launch, in partnership with Reposit, is part of the retailer’s commitment to reduce and remove plastic packaging and is being unveiled at 25 M&S stores across the UK.

The company said its Vangarde Retail Park store in York has had the scheme since a trial launch which ran last year.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “’Refilled’ allows customers to choose from ten pre-filled, own-brand homecare products.

“The first purchase includes a £2 cost for the returnable bottle, which can be returned to store after use.

On return, customers receive a £2 voucher which can be redeemed against a second purchase in the M&S Refilled range.

Luke Smith, store manager at M&S York, said: “We’re always dedicated to giving our customers the best in-store experience and now being able to provide them with more ways to be sustainable and make small changes when shopping feels fantastic.

“We also know how our customers care deeply about us reducing our plastic packaging, so it’s great that we can continue to do our bit too. We look forward to welcoming shoppers in to try it out!”

The company spokesperson added that over 10,000 M&S customers nationwide have engaged with the scheme – with the most popular product being the citrus washing up liquid.