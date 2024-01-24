A handful of restaurants from Italian to Mediterranean-themed in Harrogate have been recommended by Frances Atkins, chef and co-owner of Paradise Café at Daleside Nurseries.

It comes as The Guardian asked local chefs from around the UK for their top cafes and value-for-money meals, from pizza, sushi, sandwiches and more.

Harrogate’s top 3 chef recommendations for a bite to eat

When it came to highlighting the best spots in the North, three Harrogate locations were mentioned by Akins.

The Wild Plum

Location: 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BW

She told the publisher: “In Harrogate, chef Bethany Haresign has created a super little restaurant called The Wild Plum (34-36 Hookstone Rd) over her mother’s shop.

“It’s extremely creative and frightfully popular, with great long queues every day.

“She’s doing dishes such as crispy beef with chilli sauce and Asian slaw.

“These are fabulous with a glass of wine and don’t rock the boat as far as price is concerned.”

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 467 reviews.

A recent visitor said: “Visited here on Thur dinner time, absolutely first class food. We had meat balls and crispy beef, both dishes were deliciously tasty, worthy of a 5 star restaurant. The waitress and overall service was great. If you like good food YOU MUST EAT HERE.”

Pranzo

Location: 31-37 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL

“Also in Harrogate there’s an Italian called Pranzo (31-37 Cold Bath Rd) that serves very good homemade pasta – I’m a big fan of its tortellini.”

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 583 reviews.

“We came to pranzo to use their private dining room, what amazing service and food! The staff were super helpful and gave us tasters of wines when we were asking about them. The Ndjua pasta was delicious! Cannot wait to come back,” wrote this user.

Jesper’s

Location: 71 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1ST

Atkins added: “Another new place that’s really swinging is Jesper’s (71 Station Parade), where you can get really nice Mediterranean-influenced dishes. Think lamb kofta, Greek salads and pan-fried sea bass.”

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 out of 71 reviews.

This person commented: “Jespers Bar and Kitchen has undoubtedly set the bar high for dining establishments in Harrogate. I loved every second of my evening there and I will be telling/urging everyone to give it a go.!

“The combination of exceptional service, delectable cuisine, masterfully crafted cocktails, and a captivating ambience makes it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and those looking for a memorable dining experience.

“Whether you go for a romantic dinner, a casual get-together, or a celebratory event, Jespers provides a perfect setting for any occasion. I felt like I was on holiday, which is a great sign that I've found something truly special!”