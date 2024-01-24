Part of a famous York street has been forced to close due to strong winds during Storm Jocelyn.
Shambles closed this morning (Wednesday, January 24) at about 10am.
The Press understands that the closure was put in place after tiles were blown off roofs in the historic street.
Shoppers and traders were told to leave the street.
By 11.30am some business at the King’s Square end of Shambles had reopened.
A section of the street from the York Ghost Merchants to Pavement remained closed with workers on the scene.
One shop employee told The Press that most traders had gone home for the day.
Tourists continued to gather at either end of Shambles taking photographs of the historic buildings which date back to the 14th century.
The Press has contacted City of York Council for more information.
