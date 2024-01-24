Can someone please tell me why only the UK and USA are taking action against the Houthis to save the world’s economy, risking our men and our money in the Gulf?
When will the rest of the free world realise this affects them too and put their men and money where their considerable mouths are?
Steve Hutchinson, Stamford Bridge
