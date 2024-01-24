The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffé Nero in Davygate at 12.32pm on Saturday (January 20).

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or if any weapons were seen," a force spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should email John.Armstrong@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two, and ask for John Armstrong.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the police reference number 12240011759 when passing information.