A man punched a member of staff at a York café so hard in the face her teeth broke and threatened to shoot her, say police.
The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffé Nero in Davygate at 12.32pm on Saturday (January 20).
North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.
"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or if any weapons were seen," a force spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should email John.Armstrong@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two, and ask for John Armstrong.
Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the police reference number 12240011759 when passing information.
- Police say a 64-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident and has been bailed with conditions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article