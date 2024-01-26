The Lime Tree Inn, Great Ouseburn, featured as a finalist in Estrella Damn's 'one to watch' list for gastropubs. The list is published with the top 50 gastropubs list, which is awarded annually.

Only six pubs out of 98 applicants from across the country made the one to watch list. Landlady at the Lime Tree inn, Heloisa Mitchell, said: "It was absolutely amazing.

"To be able to be added to a list like that was brilliant."

READ NEXT:

The Lime Tree Inn, which opened in September of 2020, is having a successful year.

It has also made the Michelin guide, and was shortlisted for Visit York's 'pub of the year'.

Heloisa looked ahead to the upcoming year, including a new AA inspection, where the pub hopes to earn additional rosettes alongside its current five star rating. She said: "This year we're hoping to reap the rewards."

Pub landlord and chef, Robert Mitchell, said: "You can come in after a walk with your wellies and dog and sit down for a nice meal, as well as some great beer and wine."

Heloisa added: "We've had people come from Manchester for a Sunday roast before."

The pub, which is run by the husband and wife team, prides itself on locally sourcing its food and ale.