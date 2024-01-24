Huntington Fire Station is having an open event for potential recruits on Saturday January 27 between 10am and 12pm at its site near the A1237 Outer Ring Road in Earswick.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it was looking for passionate people who can respond from work or home within four or five minutes of being alerted.

The service said that new recruits are needed to add some flexibility to the number of hours that the current crew work.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe announced in September 2023 that, following a three-month consultation, Huntington would move from full-time status to on-call.

York has 24/7 crewed stations in Kent Street and Boroughbridge Road.