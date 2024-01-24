North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the site in Plumpton Park in Harrogate at 7.38am today (January 24).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The fire is believed to be in the ducting roof.

"Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time."

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

Bettys and Taylors provided an update this morning. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was a full, safe evacuation and the fire was quickly extinguished.

"The emergency services were on site for some time to ensure our premises were safe. They are now starting to leave the site."