At 11pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 23) over 2,500 properties across areas of North and East Yorkshire lost power, including in Tockwith, Selby, Pocklington and villages south of Malton.

Northern Powergrid says power has been restored to the properties but other outages remain elsewhere.

Forty homes were without power in Poppleton at 9.30am.

Dyls café in Tower Gardens flooded during Storm Jocelyn (Image: Dylan Connell)

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said the company is working to restore the outages.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind until 3pm.

Forecasters expect gusts to ease today with rain to follow tomorrow.

Meanwhile, river levels remain high and are rising in York with three flood warnings in place.

Flooding at King's Staith during Storm Jocelyn (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

At 9.30am the Ouse was at 3.67m at the Viking Recorder – the top of the river’s normal range is 1.9m.

The Environment Agency expects the Ouse to rise to 4.22m tomorrow morning before starting to fall.

Flood warnings are in place for riverside properties through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge and Naburn Lock.

Flooding continues to affect areas near the Ouse, including Dame Judi Dench Walk, King’s Staith and Queen’s Staith.

Flooding at Naburn Lock during Storm Jocelyn (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

St George's Field car park and Rowntree Park remain closed due to flooding.

Mark Garratt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said teams have been deployed to deal with the flooding.

A fallen tree in Nun Monkton during Storm Jocelyn (Image: Jack Ross)

He urged people to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water.

Mr Garratt added just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.