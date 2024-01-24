THE B1224 York Road in Acomb between Front Street and Beckfield Lane is closed for a sinkhole repair.
Traffic is being forced to find alternative routes.
One eye witness told The Press that, after trying to drive into the city centre from Wetherby Road, he had been forced to turn back and drive into town via Beckfield Lane instead.
There were no advance warnings of a diversion, he said.
"The road was blocked off near to Acomb Green," he said. "It wasn't clear why."
Another eyewitness told The Press that the road was closed from near The Fox in Holgate the other direction.
The Press understands that the road is scheduled to remain closed until Friday while council workmen repair a sinkhole.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here