Traffic is being forced to find alternative routes.

One eye witness told The Press that, after trying to drive into the city centre from Wetherby Road, he had been forced to turn back and drive into town via Beckfield Lane instead.

There were no advance warnings of a diversion, he said.

"The road was blocked off near to Acomb Green," he said. "It wasn't clear why."

Another eyewitness told The Press that the road was closed from near The Fox in Holgate the other direction.

Detail from AA Traffic News map showing the closure of the B1224 in Acomb this morning (Image: AA Traffic News)

The Press understands that the road is scheduled to remain closed until Friday while council workmen repair a sinkhole.