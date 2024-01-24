One eye witness told The Press that, after trying to drive into the city centre from Wetherby Road, he had been forced to turn back and drive into town via Beckfield Lane instead.

"Then road was blocked off near to Acomb Green," he said. "It wasn't clear why."

The AA Traffic News website shows the road closed beside Acomb Green.

Detail from AA Traffic News map showing the closure of the B1224 in Acomb this morning (Image: AA Traffic News)