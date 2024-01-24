Officers are trying to trace the next of kin of Linda Gordon of Selby Road in Riccall.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "Linda died earlier this month. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to find her next of kin and is asking for anyone that might have known her or her family to get in touch."

If you have any information, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk.