DRIVERS in North Yorkshire have had to be rescued after heading into floodwater during Storm Jocelyn.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the A684 near Morton-on-Swale after reports of drivers driving into floods at just before 5am today (January 24).
A service spokesman said: “Northallerton crew have assisted three separate drivers from their vehicles in floodwater after driving into it.”
