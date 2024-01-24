River levels at York Viking Recorder are at 367m above normal levels as of 5.30am and expected to continue to rise today (January 24). Warnings are in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

Flooding continues to affect locations near the River Ouse in York, particularly around properties and land from Scarborough Bridge to Millennium Bridge and King's Staith. Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

There are 11 flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning with more heavy rainfall on the way.

Anyone travelling is urged to check road conditions if driving, not to drive into flood water, check for disruption to buses or trains and amend travel plans if necessary.

The Met Office say a yellow wind warning is in place across the county until 3pm on Wednesday. Storm Jocelyn has also seen strong winds and rain in Northern Ireland and much of the rest of Britain.

The weather outlook for Yorkshire and the Humber for Wednesday to Friday is dry and bright with sunny spells on Wednesday, with a breeze at first before wet and windy conditions returning on Thursday, with Friday seeing another bright and sunny day.

City of York Council has said Rowntree Park is closed, and that flood defences were being deployed and pumps were being installed.

St George's Field car park was also closed on Monday.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Flooding affecting locations near the river Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock Buildings.

”Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”