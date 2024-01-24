Oliver Medforth the co founder of drinks producer Raisthorpe Distillery based at Raisthorpe Manor, Wharram near Malton, has a shop at York Designer Outlet, among others, selling its locally-produced gins and beers, Yorkshire tonics and range of other spirits.

The Apprentice hopeful says: "I’m hard working and determined to achieve anything I set a goal to do. I fully enjoy what I do, and this will be applied to Lord Sugar if I manage to get the investment."

Oliver made the cut when the BBC released the full candidate lineup for the 2024 edition of The Apprentice yesterday (January 23).

Series 18 of The Apprentice sees the likes of a rejected Dragons’ Den hopeful and a pie supplier to Manchester City.

The business competition show sees 18 candidates face new weekly tasks as they battle to win a £250,000 investment and mentorship from Lord Sugar.

Lord Sugar is joined by his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE who took over from Claude Littner.

The 2024 series of The Apprentice will see all candidates head to the Scottish Highlands as its men vs women in a corporate hospitality challenge.

Raisthorpe is a family business, launched more than 10 years ago by Julia Medforth at the family farm in Thixendale. It produces Yorkshire Tonics, gin liqueurs, vodkas and dry gin from its own still on the farm.

Apprentice candidate Oliver Medforth the co founder of drinks producer Raisthorpe Distillery (Image: Supplied)

Raisthorpe has won recognition for its products with 16 Great Taste Awards for its gins and tonics and they started at York Designer Outlet with a pop-up stall and consumer demand encouraged them to expand.

Flavours range from elderflower, rose and raspberry to sloe and damson. Products are made using locally sourced ingredients and are also sold through farm shops, delis and independents as well as online at www.raisthorpemanor.com

The Apprentice airs on February 1 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.